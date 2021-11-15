GILLETTE — The Campbell County Health COVID-19 vaccine policy implemented this week will pose the decision to the organization’s 1,100 or so employees to either get vaccinated, file for a religious or medical exemption or lose their jobs.
Although exact vaccination figures for CCH employees are unclear, it is believed that about 40% of the organization is already vaccinated against COVID-19, leaving more than half of CCH employees to decide between the vaccine or their jobs.
In discussing the COVID-19 vaccine policy this week, hospital board trustees identified the religious exemption as a possible out for employees who want their jobs, but not the vaccine.
But that raises other concerns about the morality and ethics of using religion to avoid a vaccine that has carried political and social resistance from many.
“It’s one of those deals that morally and ethically, it feels dirty, 100% dirty,” said trustee Alan Stuber. “When we, a couple months ago, sat there and said we’re going to stand strong and stand up for the employees, I meant it. I can’t speak for anyone else or say they don’t want to, but to me, it just feels fake.”
The medical exemptions are very limited and specific in which conditions may apply. The religious exemption stipulates that the applicant hold a “sincere” religious belief that conflicts with taking the COVID-19 vaccine. It also requires the employee to agree that the conflict is religious and not a social, political, economic, personal or non-religious view.
Stuber was the lone trustee to vote against the approval of the vaccine policy Tuesday night. Prior to that, he motioned to table the vote until Dec. 2. That motion ultimately failed.
CCH employees will have to receive their first dose by Dec. 6 and have both shots by Jan. 4, unless they seek and are approved for a medical or religious exemption. The CCH policy came in response to federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidelines requiring health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The state of Wyoming and nine other states filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging the newly announced CMS health care requirements, but it is unclear what impact that could have or how long that could take to play out. Prior to the lawsuit being filed, hospital attorneys said that overturning the CMS requirements is very unlikely.
Approving the CCH policy within the CMS requirements was a necessary step to having the hospital stay open, said hospital board Chairman Adrian Gerrits.
“I don’t want to (mandate vaccinations) any more than the next guy,” Gerrits said. “We can talk about what we’re going to do with employees that quit. We have lots of troubled waters ahead of us but all of that is a moot point if CMS shuts us down.”
Trustees had a lengthy discussion Tuesday night after Stuber motioned that the hospital board table the vote on the vaccine policy until the next regular board meeting on Dec. 2, leaving only a few days before the Dec. 6 CMS deadline for employees to receive their first shots.
Trustee Tom Murphy seconded the motion, which led to a roughly 30-minute conversation among trustees, administrators and attorneys.