Wyoming state capitol stock

The state capitol building sits in Cheyenne.

 Courtesy photo | Stephanie Joyce, Wyoming Public Media

The Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council voted Thursday to guarantee the availability of remote public testimony at committee meetings during the interim legislative session.

The decision follows a general session during which chairmen shut out remote testimony before the Senate Education Committee as well as the House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee. 

