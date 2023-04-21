CHEYENNE — Air quality in Cheyenne has worsened since last year, and similar trends were observed statewide, according to a report released Wednesday by the American Lung Association.
The organization working to improve lung health and prevent lung disease revealed the air quality changes around the state in its 24th annual State of the Air report. This year’s report card on Americans’ exposure to unhealthy levels of ozone and particle pollution, as well as the rankings on the most polluted and cleanest U.S. cities for air quality, was based on 2019-21 data.
Cheyenne’s grade fell from an A to an F for the number of high ozone days, despite being ranked first among the cleanest air cities for ozone pollution in the nation last year. It also dropped to third place in the 2023 rankings for the cleanest U.S. cities for year-round particle pollution, while two cities in Hawaii rose to the top.
Nick Torres, director of advocacy of the American Lung Association, said it is not unheard of to have a low grade in one area and a high ranking in another. He said it depends on what is causing air pollution, whether it’s oil and gas drilling, transportation or wildfires.
“That was something that we were seeing in Cheyenne,” he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “There were a couple of instances of stratospheric intrusions that impacted ozone levels, specifically around the Cheyenne region, that had a major impact on ozone.”
Laramie County declined in the rankings for the cleanest counties for year-round particle pollution, dropping from eighth place to 16th. Fremont County rose to the first-place position, and Sublette County replaced the largest county in the state at eighth place.
However, Laramie County maintained its D grade for short-term spikes in particle pollution, which the American Lung Association said can be dangerous and even deadly.
The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality noted in a statement that their Air Quality Division uses the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s methodology for health-based standards, and “the American Lung Association’s methodology for calculating ‘grades’ differs from EPA’s health-based standards methodology.”
DEQ officials said the “State of the Air” report is for years 2019-21, and during this time period, Wyoming air was significantly impacted by prolonged wildfire smoke from within and outside the state.
“While the AQD understands that the public could be exposed to this pollution, regardless of the source, these wildfire events cannot be controlled by Wyoming’s air pollution regulations,” DEQ officials said. “Wyoming can and does control emissions from industrial sources that we regulate. Though the ALA recognizes wildfires as a contributing factor, they still add wildfire pollution to their grading system, even though Cheyenne/Laramie County is meeting all of EPA’s health-based standards.”
The department said it ensures ambient air quality in Wyoming is maintained in accordance with the National Ambient Air Quality Standards.
Compared to the 2022 report, many other Wyoming counties experienced significant increases in the number of unhealthy days of high ozone in this year’s report. Albany County’s grade for ozone pollution also declined from an A to an F, and Campbell County went from a B in the 2022 report to an F this year. Sublette County maintained its F grade, and Weston County was the only county to report a slight improvement in ozone pollution.
Campbell, Fremont, Sublette, Sweetwater and Teton counties each experienced more unhealthy short-term particle pollution days, on average, compared with last year’s report. But Park and Sheridan counties improved in short-term particle pollution, earning them a spot among the nation’s cleanest counties in this category.
The Wyoming Department of Health and Cheyenne-Laramie County Public Health didn’t respond to requests for comment on the data.
Not every county has the chance to be graded by the association. This year, nine of Wyoming’s 23 counties couldn’t provide data on even one measure of air quality.
“One of the things we advocate for nationally is for more funding to be available for more localities to have air monitors,” said Torres. “The locations and the number of air monitors are determined by a few different factors. Both state and federal partners prioritize the places that they’d like to have those air monitors in place.”