Powder River Basin mines that supply lower-heating-value coals — including several operated by newcomers Eagle Specialty Materials and Navajo Transitional Energy Co. — might be at greater risk of closing sooner, according to a new report.
“Overall we found that in 2020 every PRB coal mine saw its power plant customers burn significantly less coal than they had averaged for the three years prior,” said Dan Cohn, who authored “Planning for Coal Mine Closure in the Powder River Basin” for the Sightline Institute, an independent research group based in Seattle.
“That’s not surprising for a very bad year for coal, but the real meat is in picking apart how much more danger some mines are in than others,” Cohn said. “The 8,400 Btu [British thermal unit] mines are in the worst shape, including Buckskin, Belle Ayr and Eagle Butte.”
Wyoming PRB coal ranges from just below 8,400 Btu to just above 8,800 Btu, with some of the smallest, least financially stable mine operators in the former category. Btu is a measure of energy density; Powder River Basin coals fall on the lower Btu range among U.S. coals burned to generate electricity, but are cheap to mine and also contain a lower sulfur content — a regulated pollutant — than other coals burned for electricity.
Competition for survival among Powder River Basin coal operators is high as utilities set retirement dates for coal-fired power plants. Those retirement schedules typically give coal communities several years to plan for the job and economic losses.
But perhaps more consequential, and more immediate, Cohn said, is the fact that many coal-fired power plants, whether scheduled for retirement or not, are burning less coal as utilities dial down productive capacity in response to increasing operational costs. But the implications of that continuing decline are likely to hit PRB mines differently, based on a number of factors. That’s why it’s important to track trending coal purchases from particular PRB mines, he said
“The question in my mind has been, which company is going to implode next?” Cohn said. “No one deserves to be blindsided like the Blackjewel workers were.”
Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy in the summer of 2019, locking the gates at its Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines without warning. Both mines resumed normal operations months later, and are now under ownership of Eagle Specialty Materials, but the episode left many creditors unpaid, including local governments, while workers were thrown into a state of chaos.
The Blackjewel saga underscores the need for greater transparency so that coal miners and coal communities can prepare, Cohn said.
“We’ve entered this sort of twilight phase in the Powder River Basin coal mining industry where it’s no secret that some company will close their mine next,” he said.
For several years, industry analysts have warned there’s too many PRB mines chasing a shrinking customer base. “That is not sustainable,” University of Wyoming energy economist Rob Godby said in January 2020. “Some mines are going to have to close.”
The question of which might close next appears at least partially answered.
The Decker mine, just across the border in Montana, ceased production at the end of January after its parent company, Lighthouse Resources, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. And in February, Arch Resources said it is accelerating efforts to downsize operations at its Coal Creek and Black Thunder mines as it prepares both for permanent closure. Coal Creek will likely ship its final trainload of coal this year, according to Arch, while a schedule for Black Thunder has not been set.
That news doesn’t necessarily mean other PRB mines and mine operators are in the clear, Godby told WyoFile recently. Arch remains open to potential buyers for Coal Creek and Black Thunder. The decline in PRB coal sales is projected to continue, and likely to gain momentum after 2021, and several operators currently have less-than-solid financial footing.
Tracking and analyzing coal sales between specific mines and specific power plants is one way to gauge which mines might be more at risk of closure, Godby said. But coal contracts between PRB mines and PRB coal buyers are continually shifting. The biggest unknown is the productive breaking point for any particular mine or mine operator, he said.
Arch and Peabody Energy, the largest and best financed among PRB producers, have the ability to shift from thermal coal in the PRB to their metallurgic coal — coal used to make steel — operations in the eastern U.S. The companies have taken intentional steps to be more transparent about future operations. Both have said they will eventually exit the PRB.
Meantime, other PRB coal operators with less financial wherewithal have an incentive to hang on for as long as possible, hoping others drop out and ease competition in the basin, Godby said.
All told, Godby said, “There will be a lot of complicated factors … The bottom line is all the mines are doing much worse than they previously have.”
WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.