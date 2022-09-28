sagebrush stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

Scientists are pointing to “complex ecosystem function problems” — rather than point-source trouble like specific human developments — as the big threat to the troubled West-wide sagebrush landscape and its wildlife.

Wildfire, pinyon-juniper expansion into the sagebrush biome and invasive cheatgrass are among the sweeping threats across the West, a group of federal, state and independent researchers said. They proposed prioritizing conservation efforts on the most-undisturbed and vital areas before restoring more-degraded habitat.

