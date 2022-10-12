JACKSON — “I am not a doctor, nor a politician ... I am simply a woman with personal experience in what it is like to choose and receive an abortion,” said Grace Peck, a mother of two from Wilson.
Peck grew teary while speaking to a crowd of about 50 at the Town Square on Saturday about what the choice to end a pregnancy has meant for her life.
“Abortion can be a medical necessity — it can also save lives in other, more nuanced ways,” she said. “To have my two beautiful children, who I wouldn’t trade for the entire world, or any past experiences, on my terms, when the time was right for me.”
“If men could get pregnant, this would never be an issue,” Montrose said. “Pregnancy takes a toll on the mind and body — it’s a big deal.”
Another attendee, Kristi Nielson, has raised her voice for reproductive justice since she was in high school in Salt Lake City. The ruling on Roe v. Wade in 1973 felt like a big win; she never imagined the Supreme Court decision would be overturned almost 50 years later.
“My dad was a Democrat and had five daughters. He said [reproductive rights] are really, really, really important,” Nielson said on Saturday. “We’re a little blueberry in a bowl of marinara sauce — we need everyone to get out and vote.”
For the first time this summer, the rally hosted a number of speakers, including two candidates for the state House: District 16 incumbent Rep. Mike Yin and District 23 hopeful Liz Storer, both Democrats from Jackson.
“Abortion rights are front and center of this election cycle,” Storer said.