CHEYENNE — Moderate Republicans across the state are searching for an independent candidate to run in the general election for secretary of state.
Sources told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle the desire to find a challenger came in response to state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, defeating Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, in the Aug. 16 Republican primary. But the deadline is quickly approaching. An independent candidate for a statewide seat must file by Monday with the Secretary of State’s Office, as well as secure 5,418 valid signatures.
Efforts to find a candidate to even consider putting his or her hat in the ring have remained unsuccessful.
“People are really leery of the political environment right now,” said Rebekah Fitzgerald, a local political consultant scouting candidates. “And frankly, it’s a really tall order to ask someone to stand up a campaign from scratch and run in 70 days.”
She runs Fitzgerald Strategies Group, which is a communications and political firm out of Cheyenne, and she was approached by some Republicans seeking a contender to challenge Gray. (Fitzgerald also is a member of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s editorial board.)
Another individual searching for a second option is state Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander. He has been on his own mission separate from Fitzgerald, but has similar motivations. Gray faces no Democrat in the primary, and will otherwise take office in January unless a write-in candidate receives enough votes.
“The voters have spoken, and it’s regrettable that Cale Case is refusing to listen to their voice,” Gray said via text message to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday. “We are going to continue to reach everyone in Wyoming and listen.”
Gray received significant support during the primaries. He was publicly endorsed by former President Donald Trump just days before the election, and was backed by other Wyoming Republicans, such as the U.S. House GOP primary winner, Harriet Hageman.
Gray was announced the winner late Tuesday night, with 75,938 votes reported in the unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office.
Nethercott received 63,044 votes, and 14,292 went to Republican contender Mark Armstrong.
Dan Dockstader, who withdrew from the race to support Nethercott after his name was printed on ballots, received 3,465 votes.
Despite securing the Republican spot in the general election, Gray has been criticized by fellow party members for his stances on election security and his leadership qualifications.
Former Republican Secretary of State Max Maxfield also filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission at the beginning of August, voicing his concern over Gray’s income reports during his U.S. House campaign.
Maxfield endorsed Nethercott and is hoping to have an independent candidate to vote for in the wake of her loss.
He said he believes Gray lacks the professional experience to manage the office, and he objected to the doubts Gray cast on some positions related to the office. Maxfield said to come out and argue there were cases of voter fraud in previous elections and to advocate removing of absentee ballot drop boxes and reverting to paper ballots is ridiculous.