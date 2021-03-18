JACKSON — The call came in just before sunset. Lincoln County Search and Rescue needed help retrieving the body of a snowmobiler who had died in an avalanche.
With daylight fading, Teton County Search and Rescue responded, flying its helicopter down. It was a quick mission, a race against the light, and though it was successful, it didn’t sit well with volunteer Jen Reddy.
“It felt very cold and tactical to complete that mission that quickly,” she said. “I really would have liked to say how sorry I was to the surviving members, who were the son and brothers of the deceased.”
That Feb. 17 incident set off the deadliest spate of avalanche events in area history, with three deaths in six days. Rescuers flew to Togwotee Pass, Greys River Road and Grand Teton National Park on those missions.
Rescuers and emergency response professionals feel a sense of purpose in helping the public, but a week like that one in mid-February can be traumatic.
“It’s obviously a lot more emotionally draining on us when we’re coming home from a burial that’s a fatality,” search and rescue volunteer Keegan Pfeil said.
Agencies around Teton County are working to connect rescuers with counselors and other services, and to build a culture of emotional awareness that keeps people ready to respond in times of crisis.
“It’s sad for someone to fade away into the sunset, carrying baggage that we could’ve worked through together,” said Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Battalion Chief Mike Moyer, who is a longtime search and rescue volunteer.
What started as an idea for a peer resilience group a couple of years ago has transformed into a more formal collective, the Teton Interagency Peer Support group.
Known among the local first response community as TIPS, it began as a way to remove barriers that usually stand between first responders and professional therapists. It’s also a group of agencies and individuals who want to prioritize conversations about mental health for emergency responders.
TIPS aims to remove the tough-guy culture sometimes associated with emergency response organizations and normalize conversations about what seeing and experiencing tragedy up close can do to someone.
“It’s important to understand as first responders you’ll be faced with situations that cause injury to your brain,” Sheriff Matt Carr said. “We need to treat it the same as a dislocated shoulder ... or else we are not fixing anything.”
The first-of-its-kind group anonymously connects Jackson Hole’s emergency response personnel — firefighters, ski patrollers, volunteer rescuers, police officers, park rangers — to professional therapists at no cost.
The trauma-specific counselors work in several practices around town, including at St. John’s Health. They offer sessions at a reduced rate, paid for through a combination of county funds, private business contributions and donations, Carr said. A “significant” private donation helped keep the group funded this year.
“This community has really embraced it, which is nice,” he said.
Reflecting on the past year, between all the fatal backcountry accidents on top of the pandemic, Carr said he’s thankful TIPS was in place.
At least 135 therapy sessions happened in the past year because of the peer support group, said Stephanie Thomas, executive director of the Teton County Search and Rescue Foundation. Family members of first responders are also allowed to seek help through the group.
“The biggest change in that program is that we now have funds to directly provide services for people’s families,” she said. “So if you are going through a really hard time and it is affecting your spouse, we can help with funding for your spouse or your children to get help. And that’s either through our trauma therapists or we have access to a psychiatrist at the hospital who has previously specifically worked with adolescents and youth.”
For Moyer, who’s been a first responder in Jackson Hole since the 1980s, offering the mental health services to family members is critical.
“There’s impact on family, too. It’s not just the rescuers,” he said. “The team has done a lot to reach out to our families and make them feel part of the team and appreciated and supported.”
If you sprain your ankle on a hike, you’re probably going to go home and take care of it, maybe with ice, rest and a splint or wrap. You might stay off it for a few days until the pain goes away; you might ease back into activity.
With stress, many people don’t treat it the same way. They might ignore it, telling themselves that they’ll get over it.
“Nobody wants to feel like they need help or they’re weak,” Pfeil said.
That’s a common sentiment in military, law enforcement and rescue professional circles. Not handling stress could be taken as evidence someone isn’t up to the task, so rather than address it early, people have a tendency to suppress their symptoms.
“We have a tremendous barrier around the fear that admitting that you’re stress affected means you’re not fit for duty,” said Laura McGladrey, a psychiatric nurse practitioner who works with agencies around the Mountain West.