SUNDANCE — Backed by a much larger crowd than the council chamber usually enjoys, two citizens expressed dissent last week over a fledgling plan to replace Sundance Police Department with contracted service through the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sundance City Council, Sheriff Jeff Hodge and Police Chief Marty Noonan were on hand during the scheduled public meeting to answer questions and concerns from the audience. Roger Connett, who said he was there as a private citizen and not as the chairman of the Crook County Republican Party, asked the majority of the questions; he was joined by Randy Stevenson, candidate for the council.
“There are a lot of questions out there…I’m not sure they’ve been adequately answered,” Connett said as the sometimes fractious discussion began.
Before opening the floor to questions, the mayor spoke to the events that have led the city to consider contracting its police services.
A mantra he has pointed to regularly over the years, Brooks said it takes 2200 residents for a town to be self-supporting; under that number, the budget is strict and tight.
Recognizing that the average citizen may not be aware of how the city budget works, he explained that each “pot of money” must be used for its designated purpose.
“The way the statutes are written, water has to go for water and sewage has to go for sewage,” he said.
The mayor referred to the fact that, under Wyoming law, enterprise accounts like utilities must pay for themselves and their revenue cannot be used for other aspects of the budget. Only personnel directly involved in these systems, including clerks and public works, may be paid from those accounts.
In other words, it would be illegal to raise water rates and spend that extra revenue on the police, Brooks said, so “that’s not in the cards.”
The costs of such things as streets and public safety must be found elsewhere. A municipality’s main direct income is often sales tax, said the mayor, but Sundance is neither a large town with lots of people to buy and sell, nor close to a railroad point of delivery.
That leaves one option to flesh out the rest of the budget: the state’s annual contribution. Brooks spoke to the enormous budget cuts being made at the state level and the fact that direct distribution this year is expected to drop to just $105 million to be shared between all municipalities and counties, “a level below where it was when Governor Freudenthal took hold many, many years ago”.
Senator Ogden Driskill confirmed that the state budget is going to see some severe cuts, and towns and cities are unfortunately “low hanging fruit”. It’s likely that some will not survive this, he said.
As to what can or will be done, “I don’t have answers – that’s one of the hardest things,” he said.
Bearing this in mind, said Brooks of the police department plan, “we’re painted into a corner and this gets us out.” He commended Crook County’s “incredibly good sheriff” for his willingness to bring a solution that benefits both sides.