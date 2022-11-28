GILLETTE — The Campbell County Public Library Board was on the receiving end of a lot of criticism, as well as some support, at its most recent meeting this week.
Some were worried that the board would start banning books.
Others were concerned that the board is allowing an out-of-state group to influence decisions in Campbell County.
And others commented on the board’s decision in October to cut ties with the American Library Association and the Wyoming Library Association.
Several residents brought up the recent shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in which five people were killed in a gay nightclub, and 17 others were wounded.
The board was criticized for its perceived involvement with MassResistance, a group that objects to books with sexual content being available to children.
Christy Gerrits said the organization has been “inflammatory, inaccurate and misleading,” and that it tries to “marginalize alternative lifestyles and would like nothing better than to put others back in the closet.”
“MassResistance has come to our community to create a problem where there was none,” she added.
Leigh Bertch said it was ironic that the library board and some commissioners have made a big deal about community standards and keeping Gillette free of out-of-state influences, yet MassResistance is headquartered in Massachusetts.
Hugh Bennett said MassResistance promotes the nuclear family, and “we’re not against sex, we’re not against LGBTQ.”
He said this is about protecting the innocence of children and the family structure for the sake of America’s future.
“A society that doesn’t protect the family unit may not be a society that’s going to last very long. Ancient Rome fell into some problems with morality, and they fell eventually,” Bennett said.
He added that MassResistance has not bullied or harassed anyone, and that the bullying is in fact coming from the other side.
“We’ve been attacked for being intolerant and hateful,” Bennett said. “I am not hateful. The Bible I read and the God I worship tell me I do not have the right to hate someone else.”
Bertch said she wanted to remind people that library staff was “being harassed on a daily basis” and counselors had to be called in last summer.
Gail Cruse said the original purpose behind challenging books to be moved to the adult sections was for the emotional, physical and mental health of children.
Dallas Remme said the narrative has changed, with people saying this isn’t about the LGBTQ community. He pointed out that the root of this controversy was a Facebook post promoting Rainbow Book Month, followed by a transgender magician who was scheduled to perform at the library.
Remme said MassResistance is claiming the library board’s decision to cut ties with the ALA as “a big victory” made possible by “hard work by MassResistance parents.”
He said he believes that certain board members are working with MassResistance, and that he “would like a statement if this isn’t true.”
“I don’t think anybody can be considered a responsible resident if they’re influenced by a hate group that engages in stochastic terrorism that leads to the sort of things we saw in Colorado,” Remme said.
Cheryl Vomhof said she wanted to dispel the idea that the Colorado Springs shooting was done out of a hate for the LGBTQ community.
“This had nothing to do with the gay community,” she said. “This man was sick and he had a gun that he shouldn’t have had.”
Vomhof added that law enforcement and the courts system in Colorado failed those people who were killed.
“That was a horrible thing to have happened, but he would have done it to his own mother,” she said.
Susan Bennett said the library’s collection development policy merits further investigation, and she handed out information to the library board members that she said proved George Soros is funding the ALA.
Before public comment, youth services librarian Darcy Acord gave a presentation on the process that she and other librarians go through to buy books for the library. The process involves many steps and all new books are checked multiple times.
The library board has scheduled a workshop for Dec. 15 to go over the collection development policy.
Bertch said that while the library board might not be banning books outright, it is working to “find ways to limit resources” to certain groups of people.
“We see what’s happening,” she said. “We’re not blind to it.”
Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, R-Gillette, said he’s worked with the Wyoming Library Association on legislation, and that he hopes the board will reconsider stepping away from the organization.
“I don’t believe that we can stick our head in a bucket of sand and watch the world go by,” he said.
Retired librarian Sue Knesel spoke about the ALA and how big of a help it was, specifically with STEM education. She recalled going to ALA conventions with other librarians and learning about STEM, long before it was a staple in school curriculum. She was able to take this back to Gillette and apply it to the library.
The county will pay for employees’ professional development, but with the library board’s decision, librarians are being singled out, Knesel said.
Library board members have said that library staff are free to join the ALA or the WLA, but that it must be paid for out of pocket and not with tax dollars.
Sara Painter said the community standards are not being enforced equally, as “people who don’t wear the LGBTQ label continue to be prosecuted for sex crimes,” while the library is not being punished for having books that encourage perversion among children.
Painter mentioned that a book was challenged last year that “glorifies underage drinking” and is training kids to believe “that drinking is fun and empowering,” but it was kept on the shelves. Meanwhile, two fair board members were removed after “unproven accusations” that they had been drinking.
Painter added that there are “predators” who are vocal against MassResistance’s efforts because they “know they are harming children.”
“Librarians are violating the moral codes of our community,” she said.
Jenny Sorenson, a high school English teacher, said books aren’t the cause of problems, it’s people in positions of power.
“Reading a book won’t get you pregnant, it won’t give you an STD, it won’t even groom children for sexual exploitation. People do those things,” she said.