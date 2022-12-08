jackson hole stock
Buy Now

Aerial of the town of Jackson.

 BRADLY J. BONER / JACKSON HOLE NEWS&GUIDE

JACKSON — In the windy, unincorporated hunting and ranching enclave of Bondurant, south of Jackson Hole, Richard Pearson is thought to be one of the oldest residents who grew up there.

Pearson doesn’t like what he’s seeing in the town he’s called home all of his 70-plus years. Some eight miles away from the rustic Elkhorn Bar and Trading Post, the community watering hole, billionaire Joe Ricketts is trying to develop a resort and guest ranch on the banks of the Hoback River.

Tags

Recommended for you