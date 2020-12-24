RIVERTON (WNE) — A Riverton woman accused of launching an armed home invasion on her husband’s girlfriend was transferred after a Monday preliminary hearing to Fremont County District Court for felony-level prosecution. The bond for Monica Ingram, 28, remains at $100,000 cash only. She was arrested in Lander, which is where the alleged attack was reported.
On Dec. 4 at 5:50 p.m., Lander Police Department officer James Wooten was told that Ingram dressed up as a delivery person, knocked on a woman’s door, forced her way inside, and pointed a pistol at the woman. The victim, Allie Dunaway, told Wooten that she had been “seeing” Ingram’s husband, who was in the process of getting a divorce.
Ingram is charged with aggravated burglary, which is punishable by between five and 25 years in prison, and up to $50,000 in fines.