CODY – The Robertson Draw Fire north of Clark expanded to 29,474 acres as of Sunday night with 45% containment reported. Sunday morning marked the first time since the fire started that any containment had been reported.
According to the Custer Gallatin National Forest, containment is defined as firefighters having constructed or used a line along the fire’s edge to stop fire spread.
Fire lines have been developed on the east, south and northwest sides of the fire. Efforts are continuing to connect the northwest fire line all the way to near US 212.
Aircraft have been busy as well, making water drops on Saturday with a fixed wing CL-415 water scooper aircraft used to make water drops on the southern part of the fire.
No part of the burn has come closer than about .6 miles from the Wyoming border, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
The vast majority of the fire activity continues to be in the upper reaches of the Grove Creek and Line Creek drainages.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest initially reported the fire on June 13, burning eight miles north of Clark and less than one mile inside the Montana border on the eastern face of the Beartooth Range.
Fire staff reported successful mitigation later in the week as staff worked to push the fire into a previously burned area to the south. Firefighters worked south of Bearcreek in order to secure a fire perimeter around the town.
Multiple staff reported fuel conditions were more akin to what is expected in July or August.
Carbon County, Mont., Sheriff Josh McQuillan reported during a public information meeting Wednesday night that eight major structures and 13 secondary structures or buildings were lost in the Robertson Draw Fire. According to Amy Hyfield, a public information officer with Red Lodge Fire and Rescue, all of the structures burned were in the Gold Creek Road area.
Engines and firefighters from the Billings Type 2 Veterans Crew, Pilot Peak Wildland Fire Module from Cody, two Red Lodge Fire Department engines and an engine from the Beartooth Ranger District are fighting the fire with the Type 2 Northern Rockies Incident Management leading the fire management. Two helicopters and air tankers are doing water drops on the burn daily.
As part of the firefighting effort to suppress the fire, Buffalo Bill State Park staff reported the western section of the Buffalo Bill Reservoir has been closed to fishing and boat traffic to allow for aircraft to land and scoop water.