A young woman waves the PRIDE flag from the ladder basket of a fire truck that led the second annual PRIDE march Saturday, June 5, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

ROCK SPRINGS — The integrity and intentions of The Starling Company, a local drag theater organization, were called into question by a Sweetwater County citizen during the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Gregory Stocks said that he wasn’t protesting against the gay community or “putting a damper” on the theatrical production, The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

