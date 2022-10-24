ROCK SPRINGS — Local massage therapists voiced their concerns over the verbiage of two ordinances outlined to help Sweetwater County law enforcement to combat sex trafficking and prevent illicit massage parlors from setting up shop in Rock Springs.
During the council’s public hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 18, residents were invited to share their opinions over Ordinance 2022-13, Article 3-2, titled “Offenses Concerning Public Morals and Decencies,” and Ordinance 2022-14, Article 10-12, titled “Licensing and Regulation of Massage Therapists and Massage Establishments.” Both were designed to address sex trafficking concerns.
Rock Springs resident Joy Turner, a supporter for local massage therapists, told the council that she didn’t believe the new ordinances will prevent sex trafficking.
She also said that putting restrictions on the massage professionals who have been in business in Rock Springs will “push them into a corner and eventually put them out of business.”
“I’m very passionate about healing therapy,” said Turner. “In my opinion, we’re just trying to push down something that we don’t understand.”
She added, “I think it needs to go a different route. You’re taking a box of apples and penalizing all the apples instead of one or two of those apples. I think we need to cut it off by the head before it gets out of control.”
Councilman Rob Zotti explained that the council is adding the definition to sexual contact in ordinance 13.
Ordinance 14 explains the licensing of massage therapists.
Mayor Tim Kaumo and the council agreed that public input is important in assisting them in writing the ordinance properly. Richard Beckwith, city attorney, pointed out that the intention of ordinance 14 is not to throw all massage therapists out.
“All the city is asking is for the massage therapist to obtain a license and show they’re qualified to be a massage therapist,” said Beckwith. “You must have formal training from somewhere. No one wants to over-regulate, but at some point, regulation is important.”
Zotti asked how the ordinances will be enforced.
“If people are going to do bad things, they’re going to do bad things,” said Zotti.
Kaumo said, “One of the requirements in this ordinance is a background check. I think any reputable massage therapist who takes their training seriously won’t have a problem getting a license.”
He added, “There are pros and cons. We have to look at the people coming from other states. This discussion is to find out what makes sense, what doesn’t make sense and what will be beneficial to law enforcement while protecting reputable massage parlors.”
Rock Springs massage therapist Tammy Morlock expressed her gratitude in the council’s efforts in “going after sex traffickers.”