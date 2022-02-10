CASPER — Another company is eyeing pumped storage hydropower in Wyoming. This one is a household name.
Rocky Mountain Power, the state’s largest utility, applied in October for preliminary permits from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission — a form of agency approval that can fast-track the licensing process but doesn’t authorize construction — to study the feasibility of two pumped storage projects near Glenrock.
The utility’s parent company, PacifiCorp, submitted 11 different applications for pumped storage projects across its six-state service territory. According to its filings, the two Glenrock facilities would have a combined eight-hour storage capacity of approximately 1,000 megawatts.
PacifiCorp has looked into pumped storage before, but hasn’t used it in the past, according to company spokesman Dave Eskelsen. The intermittent electricity production from increasingly affordable wind and solar, along with the impending retirements of many of the region’s coal plants, have raised the appeal of using water to store power.
“Hydroelectricity is the original dispatchable resource,” Eskelsen said. “Pumped storage, particularly, can be responsive to the daily peak demand in energy.”
In each of the two closed-loop systems Rocky Mountain Power hopes to study near Glenrock, water would be pumped from a lower reservoir to a higher reservoir using surplus electricity. It would then be allowed to run back down, spinning turbines to generate electricity, as needed. Water for both would be sourced from the North Platte River.
FERC announced on Jan. 18 that it had accepted one of the Glenrock proposals, the Rocky Ridge Pumped Storage Project, and would take public comment.