CASPER — The sentencing of a wind energy company this week in the deaths of at least 150 eagles has brought renewed focus to the complicated relationship between wind turbines and birds.
A subsidiary of NextEra Energy, the world’s biggest generator of wind and solar power, pleaded guilty to three deaths of bald and golden eagles in Wyoming and New Mexico.
It also acknowledged that more than 100 other eagles had been killed across 50 of its 54 wind farms, primarily during collisions with turbine blades, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.
Killing bald and golden eagles without a federal permit violates the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, a 1918 law that prohibits the take — killing, capturing, selling, trading or transport — of protected migratory bird species.
The subsidiary, ESI Energy, was ordered by a federal judge in Cheyenne to pay more than $8 million in fines and restitution, spend up to $27 million on mitigation measures during a five-year probationary period and pay an additional $29,623 per bald or golden eagle killed or injured during that time.
It will also be required to apply to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for eagle take permits at every facility where deaths have been documented.
“This agreement holds ESI and its affiliates accountable for years of unwillingness to work cooperatively with the Service and their blatant disregard of wildlife laws,” Edward Grace, assistant director of the agency’s office of law enforcement, said in a statement.
But NextEra President Rebecca Kujawa believes wind farms are being unfairly targeted.
The federal government’s interpretation of the law typically “makes building and operating a wind farm into which certain birds may accidentally fly a violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act,” Kujawa said in a statement, “even when the wind farm was developed and sited in a way that sought to avoid avian wildlife collisions.”
Not everyone agrees.
The Fish and Wildlife Service issues permits to developers of wind farms and other industrial projects for the unintentional take of eagles and other protected species. To secure such permits, companies must conduct extensive site studies, use those findings to minimize impacts and commit to other mitigation and conservation measures.
“You do have good actors out there,” said John Burrows, a conservation advocate at the Wyoming Outdoor Council. “You have some companies that are really doing it right, putting a ton of money in studies and resources that minimize wildlife conflict and site in really responsible locations. And then you have others who, for some reason or another, take what look like shortcuts.”
According to the Department of Justice, ESI “deliberately elected” not to seek eagle take permits for the facilities where eagles were killed, apparently to save money, but “in fact took eagles, without any permits authorizing that take.”
ESI isn’t the first company to be penalized for not securing eagle take permits in Wyoming.