LANDER — On the Central Wyoming College’s edge in Riverton, a new $18-million complex is taking shape, day by day, with construction expected to be completed this spring with a grand opening celebration this fall.
And while the brick and mortar of the new Rustler Ag & Equine Complex (RAEC) is exciting on its own, the vision and economic potential it will foster is much more than the 85,000-square-foot facility can ever contain.
When complete, RAEC will be more than state-of-the-art classrooms fitted with cutting-edge facilities for everything from equine businesses to meat processing and ag science. It will serve as an economic engine that helps put students on the path to new jobs needed in Wyoming and take advantage of the potential for millions of dollars of recaptured revenue for the state and region.
“This is ag country,” said CWC President Brad Tyndall. “You have to leverage the assets you’re given.”
The potential for agriculture and food related businesses and tourism isn’t just an idea. Tyndall pointed to the $81 million in ag supplies that are imported each year into Fremont County — things that could be produced here. If business creation and expansion even captures a quarter of that lost revenue, it would translate into $20 million for the county. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Each detail of CWC’s RAEC has been thoughtfully planned, from the best material for the arena floor — carefully sifted sand and silt — to arena lighting placed so obstructions don’t create shadows that will spook horses.
There’s a large indoor arena and a smaller one, along with vast outdoor space including an outdoor arena, two horse barns, and a variety of stock pens, calf barns and a goat shed on the 21-acre campus.
Students will be able to bring their own horses to school to learn alongside their own animals; a dressage area includes mirrored walls like a dance studio.
An animal health unit allows horses to be washed, and includes farrier space, and vet and tack rooms. An entire meat processing facility that can run the spectrum from slaughter to packaging will help students learn the art of meat processing.