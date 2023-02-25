wild horses stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

LANDER — On the Central Wyoming College’s edge in Riverton, a new $18-million complex is taking shape, day by day, with construction expected to be completed this spring with a grand opening celebration this fall. 

And while the brick and mortar of the new Rustler Ag & Equine Complex (RAEC) is exciting on its own, the vision and economic potential it will foster is much more than the 85,000-square-foot facility can ever contain. 

Tags

Recommended for you