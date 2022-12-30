student phone call cellphone
RIVERTON — Imagine you’re a teenager worried about a friend, someone who’s been distant or has even hinted that he’s thought about hurting himself or someone else. What do you do? It can be hard to tell someone and hard to figure out who to tell.

Research shows that in four of every five incidents of school shootings, at least one person had concerns about the attacker but didn’t know where to turn.

