CASPER —Sage grouse reproduction numbers remained stable last year, according to initial data collected by Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
State biologists closely monitor Wyoming’s iconic bird every year to ensure the population count stays at healthy levels. The department compiles the reproduction numbers each spring by counting chick and hen feathers left by hunters over several months in collection boxes.
Sage grouse numbers have reached high enough levels to allow limited hunting of the bird.
In this round of collection, hunters harvested a total of 980 chicks and 874 hens feathers. That makes the state’s chick-to-hen ratio 1-to-1, in line with 2019 ratio numbers.
“It appears Wyoming’s sage grouse populations are flattening out at the trough of the cycle,” Leslie Schreiber, a sage grouse biologist, said in a written statement. “A growing population needs at least 1.5 chicks/hen.”
By “trough,” Schreiber is referring to the pattern seen when the numbers are plotted on a graph: The line graph will start to take the shape of undulating hills — rising up, holding steady and then dropping again, on a six- to eight-year cycle. The trough is the period between peaks when the numbers level out.
“Hunting is an important component of sage grouse management in Wyoming and has not shown to have a negative impact on the population,” Schreiber said. “We appreciate hunters dropping off wings for our data collection.”
The Game and Fish Department has about six decades’ worth of data on the bird. But the reasons behind these wide fluctuations in lek counts remain unclear, even for scientists. Some have found signs that it’s linked to changes in habitat, food or weather.
State biologists also use data on leks to determine the health of sage grouse populations. Leks are the breeding grounds where sage grouse faithfully flock each year. About 1,800 known, occupied leks exist in the state.
The sage grouse lek average attendance numbers will come out this summer. But initial counts this year of male lek attendance “barely budged,” according to the state biologist, down about 1.5% compared to spring of 2020.