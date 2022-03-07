CASPER — As Russia lays siege to its neighbor, the West has rallied behind Ukraine, wielding dollars, euros and pounds against the 11th-biggest economy in the world. The European Union, reliant on Russian fossil fuels but loath to let Vladimir Putin’s government weaponize its exports, took economic aim at Russia’s oil tankers and gas pipelines, and cut itself off before its opponents could.
The sanctions are working: Russia, now isolated from the global financial system, has already struggled to sell oil and coal. But putting that kind of pressure on a top-three oil exporter — the biggest supplier of fossil fuels to Europe — comes at a global cost.
Especially in the energy sector.
In Europe, natural gas prices are breaking records, even as Russian imports continue to arrive. Crude oil prices surged to a 10-year high worldwide. U.S. gasoline prices are climbing. Economists warn that Americans will face steep energy costs until the war ends. Maybe — some say probably — even steeper than today.
For Wyoming, perhaps more than any other state, a war being fought on the other side of the world could have far-reaching implications.
Fossil fuels have been the lifeblood of Wyoming for decades. The state gets away with having low property taxes and no individual or corporate income tax by levying taxes on industries, particularly extractive ones.
The Wyoming economy expands and contracts along with the oil and gas markets. It’s one of the most volatile state economies in the country.
Even before Russia caused prices to skyrocket, oil — which has replaced more economically stable coal as Wyoming’s biggest source of severance tax revenue — was forecast to experience a strong year.
Record low prices early in the pandemic caused production to plummet. Since then, demand has recovered, but production hasn’t, increasing prices.
The state agencies that predicted higher-than-expected oil prices in October, then revised that estimate up again in January, offered a rosy prognosis for state revenues in 2022. Since then, oil prices have surged ever higher.
“Clearly, there was not a regional conflict between Russia and Ukraine priced into that, nor should there be,” said Rob Godby, an economics professor at the University of Wyoming and one of the authors of the quarterly revenue report. “But it’s having real effects on our state revenues. And the longer this goes on, the greater that effect will be.”
Oil is traded globally. If its price changes in one market, other markets typically follow.
That’s why, as supply risks pushed prices up in Europe, U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate also went up. Higher oil prices generate more revenue for producers — and, as a result, for the state, which puts some severance tax money into savings and spends the rest on government operations and public services.
Before the pandemic, oil companies responded predictably to shifts in the market. When oil prices were low, production decreased, and prices rose. When prices were high, production increased, and prices fell.
Now, despite high oil prices that persisted for months before the invasion, companies have been slow to ramp up. Why that is depends on who you ask.
The oil industry says it’s because of uncertainty. To companies shaken by the last two years, new investments seem too risky. They’re afraid more lockdowns will again suppress demand and worried the Biden administration, which has yet to hold an onshore lease sale, will make it harder to secure leases or permit wells.
Some, particularly environmental groups, disagree.
They say oil companies are intentionally suppressing fuel production, then blaming the high prices on the Biden administration.
No one, even industry, can be sure how high prices could get before oil companies ramp up.
The U.S. government can’t force them. International oil cartel OPEC Plus has declined to significantly increase production to ease costs.
Experts warn that as the conflict drags on, Russia will likely find ways around the sanctions; as long as prices are up, any oil that it manages to sell will be that much more profitable.
A coordinated release of 60 million barrels of crude oil, about two-thirds of the volume consumed globally each day, from countries’ strategic petroleum reserves was announced Tuesday by the U.S. and 30 allies.
Though the move has been cheered as a show of international unity, it isn’t expected to have a lasting effect on prices. Risk tolerance varies considerably across U.S. companies and regions.
In Wyoming, where production is particularly costly and the high proportion of federal leases often prolongs the permitting process, companies tend to move more slowly.
“How that plays out is going to be a company-by-company decision,” said Gabriel Collins, a fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy. “I think it’s going to come down to an operator-level decision of, basically, how quickly do you grab at the potential cash generation opportunity presented by higher commodity prices?”
For Wyoming, that means gasoline prices will probably keep ticking upward.
It could also stave off the ramifications of the state’s several-hundred-million-dollar budget deficit, patched in the near term with federal COVID-19 relief money, for a few more years.
In Europe, the natural gas price trendline looks a lot like oil’s swing: Since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, it’s gone up. And up. And up. But U.S. prices haven’t really changed over the last couple of weeks. That’s because natural gas markets are more localized, insulating most regions from external supply shocks. At least for a while.
The U.S. in December became the world’s No. 1 exporter of liquefied natural gas.