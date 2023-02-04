BUFFALO — Sarah Sexton likened the process of getting a guide dog to applying for graduate school. So when Sonny Boy, a 2-year-old black Lab with a shiny coat, medium build and a wiggly butt finally walked through her door in September, she cried tears of joy.
“It’s like meeting your baby for the first time,” Sexton said.
Sexton lost her sight just six months after moving to Buffalo, and while she is comfortable navigating with her white cane, Sonny gives her more independence.
“A couple of weeks ago, we were crossing the street and I listened, because I have to listen for traffic. I didn’t hear anybody coming, and I walked across the street and then somebody turned in front of us,” Sexton said. “(Sonny) stopped right in front of me, and I was like ‘Oh my God, thank you.’ He did exactly what he’s supposed to do, it’s called a traffic check, and he did such a good job. It’s scary to trust a dog, but then when that happens, it’s reassuring.”
Sonny and Sexton haven’t been acquainted for long, but she can tell he is hard working and loves to please. When Sonny gets Sexton to a location, she congratulates him with butt scratches and cookies.
“He loves to work, like when you put that harness on, he’s like, ‘Yes, let’s do it, I’m ready,’” Sexton said. “He loves to work and really likes to succeed.”
But he’s still a dog, even a puppy. He gets the “zoomies” when it snows, he loves pets when he’s off the clock, which is signaled by wearing his harness. The dog is waiting for the Sexton’s pet dog, Hefe, a 3-year-old German shorthair, to warm up to him.
“I left and then came home after three weeks with a new dog and he’s like, ‘What’s that? Is he staying?’” Sexton said. “They’re starting to really get friendly and Sonny makes it a point to snuggle him.”
Sonny didn’t say much during his interview with the Bulletin, but his affection for his person was clear. He hovered close to her legs under her desk at Compass Center for Families and wagged his tail with delight when she spoke to him.
The journey to Sonny was not an easy one, Sexton said. Guide dogs from Leader Dogs for the Blind in Rochester Hills, Michigan, where Sexton got Sonny, live with volunteer puppy raisers for roughly a year, and then train with instructors for four months in working with their person.
Last January, Sexton sought out three different guide dog programs.
To apply, Sexton said, she had to write a letter of interest, obtain six references and record a video of herself walking routes with her white cane — a task made more challenging during a Wyoming winter. One school had a 12-month waiting list, which was too long, and another warm-climate school declared her route navigating on the ice not confident enough for a guide dog.
Her third application was to the Leader Dog program in Michigan, one that was recommended by both her orientation and mobility instructor, Julie Heil, and her best friend’s dad, who is also blind. That program’s waiting period was shorter, but it would still be three to six months before she was matched with a canine companion.
Guide dogs are matched to their people based on personality, environment and home life, Sexton said. Finally, in August, she was notified of her acceptance to the program, and then a few weeks later, the admissions coordinator asked if she could be in Michigan one month later, for 21 days.
“She was like, ‘Can you make it?’ and I was like ‘Yes,’” Sexton said. “Like I don’t care that it’s going to be a total cluster, trying to get child care coverage and convince my work to let me be gone for 21 days. The answer is yes.”
Both the Leader Dog campus and the town of Rochester Hills are a sort of haven of accessibility, Sexton said. In Buffalo, “sidewalks are terrible, some of the lights don’t work for the crossing signal, so I can’t use them,” she said. Rochester Hills, a city of more than 76,000, has beeping walking signals and indicator domes, a tactile paving system warning pedestrians of a crosswalk in its downtown. The Leader Dog campus, where Sexton stayed for nearly a month training with Sonny, has dorms with hallways with textured floors so she knew which wing she was in, and rooms have bump dots to indicate where their individual rooms are.
“You’re independent in your travel,” she said. “You don’t need a sighted person. And it’s just incredible. Like, I never wanted to leave.” After a few days of getting used to the campus and its surroundings came what program officials dubbed “dog day.” Sexton and the other guide dog recipients ate breakfast and returned to their rooms to meet their new best friend.
That’s the first time Sexton knew the details of her companion, Sonny. From there, Sonny, Sexton and other trainees and their dogs got comfortable with their new pairings, walked through downtown, traveled in buses and vans.
“You get to bond with him and learn all about him and learn a lot about yourself,” she said.
Back in Buffalo, Sonny is part of the family, though Sexton is the only one who can give him commands. Sonny goes with her to work, and they work on some things — like when she says “chair,” he’ll find her a bench to sit on, or find railings. He identifies left and right.
And even though Sonny is smart and disciplined and has a lot of responsibility, when his brown leather harness comes off, he’s a dog and a loyal companion.
“He’s a great dog,” Sexton said. “He loves me and he loves my family.”