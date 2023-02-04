Sarah Sexton.jpg
Buy Now

Bulletin photo by Ethan Weston Sarah Sexton and her new guide dog Sonny pose together at the entrance to Compass Center for Families on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Sexton spent three weeks in Rochester Hills, Michigan doing training before getting Sonny at Leader Dogs for the Blind.

 Ethan Weston

BUFFALO — Sarah Sexton likened the process of getting a guide dog to applying for graduate school. So when Sonny Boy, a 2-year-old black Lab with a shiny coat, medium build and a wiggly butt finally walked through her door in September, she cried tears of joy.

“It’s like meeting your baby for the first time,” Sexton said.

Tags

Recommended for you