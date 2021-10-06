CODY — A contract to hire an education consulting company connected to then Cody superintendent Peg Monteith was pulled from a Cody School Board agenda in early June after board members received information revealing the personal relationship.
The contract worth as much as $40,000 between the Cody School District and Goble Brown & Associates was slated to go up for a vote at the Tuesday, June 1, special board meeting, but was removed from the agenda early that morning by board leadership.
Chair Brandi Nelson, speaking on behalf of the Cody School Board, said it was the third consecutive month superintendent Peg Monteith had put the contract on the preliminary agenda. Board leadership had it removed the first two times saying they wanted more information.
The contract would have hired Goble Brown to assist the district with grant writing and provide coaching for Career and Technical Education teachers in the district.
“The Goble Brown & Associates contract was included on preliminary board agendas prepared by the superintendent in April and May 2021,” a board statement reads. “Board Leadership, Chair Nelson and Vice-Chair (Stefanie) Bell, pulled the contract both months, requesting additional information. In the absence of additional information, Board Leadership then required a presentation by Mr. Goble, including input from CHS Administration and CHS Career Technical teachers, at the June 1 meeting. This presentation would have preceded Board consideration later in the meeting. However, upon receipt of additional information on May 29, the presentation and action item were both removed from the June 1 agenda by Board Leadership.”
The agenda containing the contract was released on Friday, May 28, the day before the Cody High School graduation and massive internet outage which wreaked havoc on state computer systems of all kinds, including the grade reporting system of the Cody School District. However, the internet outages did not prevent community member Tim Brus from seeing the agenda, and he had immediate misgivings about the proposed contract with Goble Brown. Brus’ wife, Patty Brus, was at the time just finishing up her final year as a longtime Cody CTE teacher.
The terms of the contract would have locked the district and company together from May 2021 to August 2022.
In a Saturday, May 29, email, Brus laid out several complaints with the process, including not opening the consultant search to the public at-large and multiple apparent conflicts-of-interest. Monteith appeared to have a personal stake in the company, and Brus alleged there was a long-standing personal relationship between Monteith and company founder Craig Goble.
“Craig Goble has been a friend of Peg Monteith’s since they did 4-H together as young teenagers,” Brus wrote in a May 29 email. “There is a pre-existing business relationship and it appeared she simply wanted to hire a friend and business partner. This LLC is less than two months old as it was formed in March of 2021.
“Please do what needs to be done and deny this type of behavior.”
The Cody Enterprise made a public records request to obtain emails related to the contract and discussion of it between when it was added to the agenda and the Tuesday meeting.