CODY — The Cody School Board Tuesday voted unanimously to uphold an earlier decision by the KEC committee, a committee composed of teachers, administrators and parents, to keep a book causing a bit of a stir on the library shelf at Cody High School.
The board listened to opinions from the community on both sides of the issue about whether to retain or remove the book in question, “If I Was Your Girl” by Meredith Russo during its regular board meeting Nov. 15.
The book is a young adult novel featuring a protagonist adjusting to a new school while going through the trials and tribulations of transitioning from a boy at her previous school.
It is an award-winning book described by critics as a big-hearted love story that emphasizes the importance of being who you are, according to Amazon.com.
The KEC decision to keep the book in the library was appealed by the complainant to the school board.
Members of the audience in favor of keeping the book available to students spoke to the story’s themes about uniqueness and acceptance.
The book is a fictional adaptation that could be seen as a guide in helping build solidarity and a sense of kinship in the community and also offers alternatives to those contemplating suicide, according to those in favor of keeping the book in the library.
Arguments for removing the book boiled down to what some deem as inappropriate, pornographic material.
The board was encouraged to reconsider its policies on allowing certain books in the libraries, a theme springing up in school board meetings across the country.
School trustee Sheri Schutzman said she read the book in question and simply didn’t see anything pornographic in its pages but indicated the possibility exists that there may come a time when that kind of material is presented to the board and a different kind of discussion should be had.
Trustee Jessica Case said she also read the book and didn’t see anything that might be deemed pornographic.
“It increased my compassion for the trans-community, and the author avoided anything that might be pornographic,” she said. “I think the book could help cisgender students be more empathetic and kind, which is what we need more of these days.”
After reading the book, trustee Cathy Roes didn’t see anything pervasively pornographic either.
“There are plenty of people who would read this book and it would be helpful,” she said. “I saw some of my own high school experiences in the story, and I thought the book gave me a different perspective, and I don’t think it needs to be removed from the high school library.”
One comment during the discussion of the book stuck with trustee Karen Schipfmann-Nielson, who also agreed the book doesn’t need to be removed from the library.
“I would rather have an alive daughter than a dead son,” she said. “That comment really resonated with me.”
Before the board voted to keep the book in the high school, board chair Brandi Nelson stressed the book was written in a simplistic way to help people see how things really are, and would most likely enlighten students about some of the issues facing the LGBTQ community.
Cody citizen Tim Lassiter did stress in his argument to remove the book that this is only the beginning of a group of people who are going to come forward who want “pornographic” material out of the school libraries.