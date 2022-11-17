Reading stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

CODY — The Cody School Board Tuesday voted unanimously to uphold an earlier decision by the KEC committee, a committee composed of teachers, administrators and parents, to keep a book causing a bit of a stir on the library shelf at Cody High School.

The board listened to opinions from the community on both sides of the issue about whether to retain or remove the book in question, “If I Was Your Girl” by Meredith Russo during its regular board meeting Nov. 15.

Tags

Recommended for you