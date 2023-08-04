The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee will consider a measure Tuesday that would set aside public money for private and alternative schools and help pay for early childhood education.
The draft legislation would authorize what are known as “education savings accounts,” financed by general fund dollars. Under the bill, Wyoming parents who meet certain income qualifications would be eligible for up to $3,000 a year to pay for costs associated with their childrens’ preschool education or non-public-school expenses.
The committee will hear testimony and public comment on the proposal during its Aug. 8 meeting in Cheyenne. Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, brought the bill.
“I look at it really as a compromise between those that want early childhood funding and those that want funding to go to private schools,” Sommers, the speaker of the House and a former committee member, said.