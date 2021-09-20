CHEYENNE — Kay Dersham says she no longer wants to put her nursing license or her ethics on the line after the recent decision made by the Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees.
The trustees for the district based in Pine Bluffs voted unanimously Monday to make quarantining optional for students and faculty exposed to an individual who tested positive with COVID-19. Instead, against state and county health department recommendations, they may attend school for two weeks while wearing a mask with no required test.
Dersham resigned two days after the protocol was passed, and said the school board gave her no other choice.
“I just can’t look the other way anymore,” she said.
She is one of two nurses who serve the rural district and has been a health care provider for 40 years in Laramie County. In the early 1980s, she was the first school nurse to work in LCSD2, and helped build the program from the ground up. She also spent 25 years at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department before returning to nursing.
She said she became a school nurse because it was as if she was serving her own family. She never thought she would have to walk away from the children and staff she loves.
But in all of those years providing care, she said this was the first time an employer asked her to do something that could potentially affect her license or was unethical.
“They’re just putting school nurses in such bad situations,” she said, “and no one will step up.”
In her letter of resignation to LCSD2 Superintendent Justin Pierantoni and the board members, she referred to the expectations set for her in her job description, as well as from federal, state and county health agencies.
She wrote, “I do not believe the school nurses are being treated like health professionals who have the education and background in communicable diseases, and who understand the implications of the pandemic. In my opinion, the COVID situation has become political, with poor decisions that adversely affect the health of my students and the role of a school nurse.”
She said she was asked to turn the other way when students and staff didn’t wear masks on the buses, which is federal law and was even required in LCSD1 before the Cheyenne district passed its overarching mask mandate. The Wyoming State Board of Nursing administrative rules also state that a registered nurse is to “take preventative measures to protect the client, others and self.” It specifies promoting a safe and therapeutic environment by identifying unsafe care situations. Dersham said she is no longer adhering to those expectations, either.
In the grounds for discipline, it states her license can be removed due to performing unsafe care, which she said she was asked to do. She said this specifically relates to being asked not to follow the Wyoming Department of Health and county health recommendations regarding COVID-19 quarantining.
Kim Deti, a spokesperson for the state health department, confirmed the new protocol taken up by LCSD2 was inconsistent with current recommendations and guidelines.
The rules were made clear, she said.