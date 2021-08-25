CHEYENNE — Students, parents and educators preparing for another year of in-person classes across Wyoming expect the state’s low vaccination rate, limited mask usage and ongoing Delta variant surge to result in new school-borne cases of COVID-19, including among children. Gov. Mark Gordon’s office, elected school boards and an apparent majority of the Wyoming public have decided that’s an acceptable risk.
“How our COVID plan works is, masks are optional,” Sheridan County School District #2 Superintendent Scott Stults said, describing his district’s approach to back-to-school protocols — a policy shared by most of the 48 school districts in the state. “So it’s a choice; children can choose to wear masks, staff can choose to wear a mask. It’s totally their call.
“We also know that based on the choice they make, there are consequences, of course — positive and negative — as with any choice we make,” Stults said. “Are we going to have kids that are going to contract COVID? Absolutely. We know that.”
School trustees and administrators say they recognize the risk to children and adults, yet it’s a risk that many parents and others who oppose mask mandates are comfortable with. Many school trustees are basing their mask-policy decisions on that general sentiment.
Casper resident Travis Sides, for example, thanked Natrona County School District 1 board members at their Aug. 9 public meeting for choosing not to implement a mask requirement. Mandating masks, he argued, would take away students’ free will and ability to think for themselves.
“The kids need to be around other kids and need to be able to play like they normally play and socialize like they normally socialize,” Sides said. “That’s what’s going to help them. … Mask mandates hurt the kids more than it helps them, and obviously it upsets a lot of parents.”
Gov. Mark Gordon told reporters during an Aug. 16 press call that his office will not issue another mask mandate for schools. School districts that might choose to require masking will have his support, he said, but not his directive.
“No mandates will come from this office,” Gordon said. “I think that local governments can make their own decisions about what is necessary to keep the public safe and to keep businesses open and the economy growing. I am a Republican and a conservative. I believe in government that is responsive and closest to the people.”
Others are less reluctant to mandate masks in Wyoming schools.
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees issued an order requiring masks on campus until at least Sept. 20. Masking is also required on the Wind River Indian Reservation, where the vaccination rate remains higher than the rest of the state. The mandate, by order of the Wind River Inter-Tribal Council, applies to all indoor public spaces, including schools and outdoor public gatherings.
Masks will be required indoors and in crowded outdoor settings at Teton County School District 1 if the county’s transmission risk designation moves into the “red” or “orange” categories, as determined by the Wyoming Department of Health. The Teton County School Board will hold a special session Wednesday to discuss the mask policy.
Albany County School District trustees on Monday voted 7-1 to approve a mask requirement for all K-8 students through Sept. 3. A special meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 1 to hear public comment about potentially extending the mandate. The meeting will take place at Laramie High School.
A federal mandate also requires masking on all K-12 student activity buses.
Otherwise, masking remains optional throughout Wyoming schools, although that is subject to change, district by district.
In a press release Monday from Gordon’s office, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist reiterated the benefits of getting vaccinated and wearing a mask inside schools.
“While there will be no state vaccine mandate in Wyoming, we know promoting vaccination among eligible students, school staff, family members and throughout our communities can help schools stay open and vibrant as well as help keep students and their teachers in the classroom,” Harrist said. “An additional benefit to COVID-19 vaccination is that individuals who are fully vaccinated and identified as close contacts do not need to quarantine, which can be helpful in the school setting.”
Quarantining also may not be necessary if a person is masked when potentially exposed to another who tests positive for COVID-19 while in a school setting, according to the governor’s Aug. 23 press release.
An increasing number of children and adolescents are falling ill to the Delta variant, and those under the age of 12 are particularly at risk because they cannot get vaccinated, Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell said.
Dowell, an infectious disease specialist for Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, said he wants to see students return to in-person classrooms. But he worries about those who remain unvaccinated and compliance with recommendations from national and local health officials to mask at schools.
Dowell is also alarmed by national reports of schools in other states already forced to curtail plans due to spikes of coronavirus infections just weeks after schools have reopened, he said.
“There is little doubt that we will see a significant uptick” in COVID-19 infections, Dowell said. “One of my colleagues lives in a neighborhood where every single family has kids that are infected. “
The Delta variant is more than twice as contagious as previous variants of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Several Wyoming hospitals have reported staff shortages due to COVID-19 infections among employees.
WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.