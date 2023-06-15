CASPER — Schools Superintendent Megan Degenfelder took a hard right turn in her speech at the Western Conservative Summit on Saturday, making hot-button topics like school library books and transgender issues central to her message and lambasting “the Left” for “[misrepresenting]” conservative values.
To Degenfelder, education fulfills three main purposes: to prepare young people to fill good jobs and be good citizens by instilling them with patriotism and to promote social cohesion.
“These are worthy goals, and we as conservatives celebrate them,” Degenfelder said. “That is why so many of us are alarmed, because today, the education establishment has taken it upon itself to reorient this mission in education away from these goals and impose a new and very different agenda, and it’s failing us badly.”
It’s “not a new phenomenon that academic achievement has been de-emphasized,” Degenfelder said, but she warned that “it’s getting worse.”
“Increasingly, academic achievement in the name of preparing kids for a prosperous and productive adulthood is being replaced in the name of equity,” she said.
Wyoming Education Association President Grady Hutcherson described the speech as “blatant political stunting” and called on Degenfelder and other leaders to support students and educators amid statewide suicide and educator shortage crises.
Degenfelder, who ousted the controversial former state superintendent Brian Schroeder by a narrow margin last year, often presented as the slightly more moderate Republican in the superintendent race compared to some of her opponents including Schroeder, who campaigned largely on fears that kids are being “sexualized” in public schools. While she did on some level emphasize issues that have trickled down from national discourse — assuring audiences, for example, that she would prevent critical race from being taught in classrooms and speaking at a Natrona County School Board meeting in opposition to certain school library books in the district (she did say the school board should have the final say) — Degenfelder also made more traditional education issues like literacy rates and efficient education funding central to her campaign.
Perhaps because of her more traditional, less fiery approach, Degenfelder wasn’t chosen by the Wyoming GOP as a candidate for the interim state superintendent post that opened last year.
She was passed over during the state superintendent race by former President Donald Trump, who gave his endorsement to Schroeder.
But since taking office, Degenfelder has weighed in more heavily on politicized education issues that have swept the nation in recent years.
In May, she joined opposition to a proposed federal rule that could nullify Wyoming’s blanket ban on transgender women and girls in school sports.
While her educational reform plan addresses traditional issues like literacy and student performance, it also tackles parental rights, school choice and the elimination of perceived political bias in education — topics that have come under scrutiny in Republican circles. At a May Education Committee meeting, Laramie Democrat Sen. Chris Rothfuss questioned Degenfelder’s commitment to remove politics from education, arguing that defining certain concepts as “divisive and inappropriate” is a political act in itself.
Degenfelder’s speech on Saturday was notable not only for its content, but also for its context:
Wyoming’s state superintendent appeared in the same session as Moms for Liberty cofounder Tina Descovich and swimmer Riley Gaines, who campaigns against the inclusion of trans women in women’s sports.
Moms for Liberty, a conservative, Florida-based nonprofit that champions “parental rights” in education, has been the driving force behind efforts across the nation to ban primarily LGBTQ books from school libraries. Last week, it was named an “extremist” group by the civil rights organization Southern Poverty Law Center.
There are several local Moms for Liberty chapters in Wyoming.
Degenfelder began her speech on Saturday typically enough, espousing her belief in the “power of education.”