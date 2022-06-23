CHEYENNE — The state’s top K-12 education official said Wednesday that Wyoming will not comply with recent rules from the federal government barring additional types of discrimination in exchange for getting money for subsidized school lunches.
Potentially millions of dollars in lost federal funding could be at stake.
On May 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture stated that all state and local agencies funded by USDA’s Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) must update nondiscrimination policies to include new provisions for gender identity and sexual orientation, according to the office of State Superintendent for Public Instruction Brian Schroeder.
In a news release issued late Wednesday afternoon, Schroeder noted that he “opposed this action in the strongest terms possible on legal, political and moral grounds.”
The USDA’s recent action apparently stems from an executive order signed on Jan. 20, 2021, the day Joe Biden was sworn in as president.
The order directed “federal agencies to promulgate or revise rules enforcing the administration’s new ‘Anti-Discrimination’ mandates,” according to Schroeder.
As he said during a local candidates forum this week, he has been “consulting with other state education superintendents around the country, numerous Wyoming legislators and governing officials, as well as the AG’s office and other legal authorities.”
Schroeder said that 26 state attorneys general “are linking arms and demanding a retraction.”
State Treasurer Curt Meier “and a host of Wyoming’s state leaders have assured me that Wyoming has the money to cover these lunches,” Schroeder said.
Meier and the Wyoming’s AG’s office didn’t comment right away.
The Wyoming Department of Education would fall under the USDA’s mandate, WDE said, “as it receives about $40 million per fiscal year from FNS.”
Although some with other-than-heterosexual orientations contend Wyoming should do more to crack down against discrimination of all types, the superintendent contends that is not necessary.