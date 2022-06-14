CHEYENNE — Concern from the state superintendent of public instruction about new federal rules requiring recipients of some school lunch support forbid additional types of discrimination is stirring objections among some local stakeholders to his stance.
Should Wyoming schools decide to not follow the federal rules, many millions of dollars in U.S. funding could be at stake.
The Wyoming Education Association, along with several other organizations, are urging state leaders to stop “politicking at the cost of our kids’ wellbeing, safety and lives” when it comes to government funding for meals in schools. This responded to recent comments by the state’s superintendent, Brian Schroeder, about the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s recent actions, which appear to date to May 5. USDA did not comment Friday.
Some fear that such mandates could amount to federal overreach. This past week, Schroeder’s own department clarified it was not seeking to reject out of hand such federal funds, although it did not support such regulation. The controversy comes in the run-up to the Aug. 16 primary election, in which Schroeder is among the five GOP candidates; there is also a Democratic contender.
Along with the WEA, Wyoming Equality, the Equality State Policy Center and ACLU Wyoming together issued a statement this week. Saying that “every child has a constitutional right to an equitable, high-quality education,” the groups noted the federal government “did not change Title IX or create new law with the USDA’s announcement.” Schools have “a legal and moral obligation to comply with Title IX legislation, both to ensure Wyoming students enjoy the same commonsense protections as other students across the nation and to protect the integrity of Wyoming’s influx of much-needed federal funds,” the groups wrote.
Schroeder has criticized USDA for saying it would include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity as a violation to Title IX as it pertains to the Food and Nutrition Service programs. Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits sex discrimination, including based on one’s status involving pregnancy, sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination, in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance, including free and reduced-price lunch programs.
Schroeder has made clear that he “politically and philosophically opposes federal overreach by Washington, D.C.,” Linda Finnerty, communications director for the Wyoming Department of Education, said in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Friday.
On June 3, Schroeder in a prepared statement “denounce[d] in the strongest terms possible the Biden administration’s recent reinterpretation of the USDA’s Title IX funding to update its nondiscrimination policies and signage ‘to include prohibitions against discriminations based on gender identity and sexual orientation.’”
“Though unsurprising, it is nonetheless both disheartening and astounding that our federal government could become so cynical as to tie the school lunches of little kids to its ever-relentless agenda of social engineering,” Schroeder said in a news release.
On Wednesday, his comments were rolled back, with the Wyoming Department of Education saying it will “proceed with caution and prudence going forward.” While he “vigorously pursues political and legal options to oppose federal overreach,” the WDE would work to maintain the flow of federal funds to support school kids in Wyoming.
“The superintendent recognizes that students depend on federal funds for a wide range of important services, including school lunch programs,” Finnerty wrote the WTE.