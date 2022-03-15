CODY — Just five weeks into his new state job, Brian Schroeder has already decided he’s in it for the long haul based on the encouragement he has received.
At the Park County Republican Party convention on Saturday, Schroeder announced his intention to run for state superintendent of public instruction. Schroeder was appointed to the position by Gov. Mark Gordon in January.
Now, Schroeder may face a more uphill battle to election, as he will have to go before the voters to earn his vote.
Schroeder was one of three candidates recommended by the Wyoming Republican Party to Gordon.
In 2018, Jillian Balow, the incumbent state superintendent of public instruction, was reelected unopposed in the primary and general election. In 2014, she beat out second place finisher Sheryl Lain by a 35%-27% vote margin.
Schroeder delivered an emotional speech to the county party on Saturday. He said he chose to make his announcement to the group as a credit to their efforts inspiring him to run and get appointed.
“The reason I’m superintendent of education is thanks in large part to you folks,” Schroeder said to the audience, his voice choking up with emotion. “Since moving to Wyoming, it has been a strong mutual friendship since day one, especially here in Cody.”
Schroeder caught the attention of many from the Party after he gave a speech at an anti-vaccine mandate rally held in September in Cody. He said he never expected to get appointed, and found it “very touching” just to be considered.
“You can see the passion and conviction in this man,” said Martin Kimmet, chairman of the Park County Republican Party.
In his speech Saturday, Schroeder continued his fervent opposition to critical race theory and transgender rights.
“The schools here can be what schools used to be,” he said. “A place where kids feel safe, not where they have to worry about being shot. A place where they learn how to read and write, not where they learn where they’re at on the gender spectrum.”