GREYBULL — A little more than six months have passed since the discovery of an abandoned vehicle on an off-the- beaten-path haul road east of Greybull and investigators are still no closer to solving the mystery of what became of Devante Richardson.
The 28-year-old resident of Washington, D.C., told family members on Monday, July 20 that he was “going to see his buddy” — believed to be Kanye West, whom, it should be noted, he’d never met. That was the last time any of them saw or heard from him.
He was reported missing on Wednesday, July 22.
Five days later, on Monday, July 27, Richardson’s dark-colored Jeep Compass was found nearly 2,000 miles away — on a dirt road about “six to eight miles as the crow flies” from Greybull. It’s not uncommon to see bentonite trucks using the road. But to passersby, a vehicle with Washington, D.C., plates appeared out of the ordinary.
When it was still there two days later, on Wednesday, July 29, it was reported to the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office, coming in as an abandoned vehicle. The tip led to a multi-agency investigation involving not only members of the sheriff’s office, but also the
Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C.
To this point, that investigation has yielded little in the way of information. Sheriff Ken Blackburn said it was hampered in the early going by his office and the investigators in Washington, D.C., not being able to get on the same page.
“They wanted a street address where the vehicle was found,” he said. “Out there, no such thing exists. So we took pictures, from the vehicle looking out all four directions, sent them and asked, ‘Where would you suggest we look for an address?’”
It wasn’t until later, when an investigator based in Colorado was brought in to help, that Blackburn began to feel like progress was being made.
Blackburn said his office, with help from South Big Horn Search and Rescue, pulled out all the stops trying to find Richardson.
“We spent the better part of the fall out there, using a helicopter, drones, riding it on horseback and walking it on foot — we found nothing.”
Nate Kreider, a sheriff’s deputy, has been the lead investigator on the case.
He said a K-9 from Park County was brought in as well, but it, too,
failed to find any trace of Davante.
Both men are confident that Richardson was not and is not within a six-mile radius of where his vehicle was found.
Which begs the question: If not there, then where?
It’s a question that keeps at least one Greybull resident up at night.
Angela Lassiter didn’t know Davante Richardson, but she latched on to his case soon after it was reported. She describes herself as “an independent advocate for missing people” and said recently that she makes it a point to stay in touch with the families of people who have been reported missing in Montana and Wyoming. As of late December, she was following four cases.
She said she does it “just to show the families that someone cares” but goes far beyond just placing phone calls and posting flyers. She has from time to time received help from K-9 handler Karin TarQwyn, as well as from a retired highway patrol officer.
Soon after Richardson was reported missing, she traveled the Big Horn Basin, hanging approximately 250 of the “Missing Person” posters that were produced by authorities in Washington, D.C.
At Christmas, she made a dozen Christmas cards and shared them with Davante’s family. His picture was on the card, along with the words, “Those we love don’t go away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and forever dear.”
The case is close to her heart.
“Oh yeah, it bothers me,” she said. “Every single day.”
She voiced frustration in the pace of the investigation and in the lack of a reaction, from anywhere, to the discovery of the missing vehicle and the disappearance of a young black man.
“If it was a white girl, there’d be candlelight vigils and the case would have a lot of attention,” she said.
In talking with Davante’s family and others, she’s been able to piece together an investigation of her own. For example, she said she knows that two cellphones and a laptop as well as the keys were found inside the vehicle.
Through the ordeal, she’s become friends with Marquita Richardson, who is Davante’s aunt.
Marquita has become the family spokesperson, sharing information about Davante on Facebook.