CHEYENNE — A legislative committee advanced a bill Thursday that would make not wearing a seat belt a primary offense in Wyoming, meaning law enforcement officers could pull a driver over solely for not being buckled up.
The proposal, which will now head to the full Legislature for consideration, was promoted by state highway officials as a way to reduce the number of crash-related deaths in Wyoming, which had 147 deaths from car crashes in 2019. Of those deaths, 39% were not wearing their seat belts, Wyoming Department of Transportation Director Luke Reiner told the Senate Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs committee Thursday.
“What was interesting about those numbers is that Wyoming residents accounted for about 62% of those fatalities, while the remaining 38% were non-residents,” Reiner said.
“Those numbers depict the trend that we see – that historically, Wyoming residents are two to three times more likely to be unrestrained and killed in a crash than nonresidents, because typically nonresidents come from a state where seat belt (use) is required.”
Reiner added there is “no doubt” based on statistics that a primary seat belt law has proven to reduce crash fatalities.
The national average for seat belt use hovers around 91%, Reiner said, while Wyoming’s usage rate has been “significantly lower” and even dipped last year.