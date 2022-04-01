CASPER — As COVID-19 cases continue to plummet in Wyoming, the administration of second booster doses here promises to be easier than previous vaccine rollouts.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized on Tuesday second booster doses for individuals 50 years and older and for certain immunocompromised individuals.
The FDA only approved the mRNA Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for these second booster doses. Data suggests that these boosters are more effective at preventing severe illness in those at high risk compared with the Janssen booster shot.
All three vaccines are authorized for the first booster.
Evidence suggests that a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines is safe and improves protection from severe illness, according to the FDA. Individuals must wait at least four months after their first booster dose before getting their second one. Some people under 50 could qualify for a second booster if they are at least 12 years old and immunocompromised.
The second booster is exactly the same as the first, according to Wyoming State Epidemiologist Alexia Harrist.
Wyoming residents can get a second booster at any location where first boosters are already administered.
Individuals who are immunocompromised have to check with their health care provider to see if they qualify for the second booster. Anyone over the age of 50 can get the second booster, although Harrist said she still recommends consulting with a medical professional before getting the second dose.
The health department doesn’t yet have data on the number of individuals who have gotten a second booster, Harrist said.