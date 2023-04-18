court stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

CHEYENNE — Seven sorority members at the University of Wyoming seeking legal recourse for the acceptance of the first transgender woman into Kappa Kappa Gamma have until Thursday to identify themselves.

Their second request to proceed anonymously as plaintiffs in the lawsuit was denied Friday by federal District Court Judge Alan Johnson. He reiterated the points made in his first order, and granted the sorority members the same opportunity to file an amended complaint that substitutes their real names. Johnson was responsible for responding to new concerns for their physical safety and the climate of transgender rights outlined in the renewed request for anonymity filed April 7. Cheyenne attorneys Cassie Craven and John Knepper represent the plaintiffs, and referred to “an assault on a public speaker in California, a Wyoming representative’s inflammatory social media post, an elementary school shooting in Tennessee and death threats against the Wyoming representative and KKG-house protester.” 

