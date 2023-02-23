06-23-20 Capitol

The state capitol building sits in Cheyenne.

 Courtesy photo | Stephanie Joyce, Wyoming Public Media

CHEYENNE — The Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee advanced a bill on Wednesday that would extend Medicaid postpartum coverage for mothers for 12 months after a child is born until 2027.

Members of the committee voted 3-1-1 to send House Bill 4 to the Senate floor, and it was re-referred to the Senate Appropriations Committee due to its fiscal note. The bill is designed to extend Medicaid coverage from two months to a year, which has been in effect since the national public health emergency went into effect during the pandemic.

