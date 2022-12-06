POWELL — Powell’s new state senator has been shut out of Legislative Committees for the 2023 general session.
Senator-elect Dan Laursen was not listed on any committees in the release from the Legislative Service Office last week outlining committee assignments for the general session starting in January. Laursen said it was punishment for comments he made during the campaign, saying he didn’t approve of leadership’s actions.
“That’s the main thing, they didn’t like the comments I made,” Laursen said. “I was running as a conservative, I didn’t like the way leadership was headed.”
“It’s punishment for sure, and people ought to be outraged,” he added. State Sen. Ogden Driskill, elected Senate president for the upcoming term, said Laursen not getting any committees was meant to send a message.
“He has a record of being disrespectful and an unwillingness to work in a business
like manner with fellow legislators,” the senator from Devils Tower said. “He has consistently attacked and demeaned fellow legislators on social media and other means — I have a zero tolerance policy about senators attacking or disparaging other members or our great institution.”
Laursen said he couldn’t remember another senator being denied a committee seat before even starting a term.