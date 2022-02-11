CASPER — Last fall, two of the Wyoming Legislature’s top lawmakers held a press conference with the then-schools superintendent to announce plans for a bill tied to public concerns over critical race theory.
A press conference for a single bill is unusual in Wyoming, and it highlighted right-wing worry over critical race theory, an academic framework for examining how racism is embedded in U.S. institutions and society.
Senate leadership filed the measure this week. Senate File 62 requires school districts to create an online directory listing all teaching materials and curriculum used in each school by grade level and subject.
The “Civics Transparency Act” requires Wyoming school districts to publish online an annual list of material and activities organized by school, grade and subject area, in addition to policies employed to approve those learning materials. If the bill is passed in its current form, the online materials will have to be updated on an ongoing basis over the course of the school year.
If teachers or administrators do not comply, they don’t lose their job, go to jail, lose funding or get fined. The measure’s essentially toothless, and primary sponsor Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devil’s Tower, said he did that on purpose.
Driskill and his co-sponsor Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, that the bill does nothing more than provide increased transparency, and that it is not specifically aimed at fighting back against critical race theory, which is not actually being taught in Wyoming schools.
“This bill is set up to be really a good-faith effort,” Driskill said. “This merely makes it so you can see what’s being taught. It is exactly what it says. It won’t stop teaching. A lot of the education community is coming after me on it.”
The former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, however, appeared with the lawmakers at that fall press conference and directly linked the legislation to critical race theory.
“Nationwide, we’ve seen K-12 school board meetings engulfed in hostile debate about critical race theory in classrooms,” Balow said. “It is time that we take a stand and action in Wyoming to address this very topic.”
Balow has since resigned her post to take on the same job in Virginia in Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s cabinet, a politician whose campaign was heavily focused opposition to critical race theory.
The new superintendent did not respond to request for comment.