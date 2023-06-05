Wyoming Congressional Delegation_JB 001.jpg
Senate hopeful Cynthia Lummis discusses her views on immigration and the national deficit at a meet and greet breakfast at the Trails End Motel Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.

CASPER — Wyoming’s Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso joined Rep. Harriet Hageman to vote against Congress’ new debt ceiling agreement, criticizing the legislation as a missed opportunity to cut federal spending.

The deal nevertheless easily cleared the U.S. Senate late Thursday night just days before the nation risked defaulting on its debt.

