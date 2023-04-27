court stock
SUNDANCE (WNE) — A Belle Fourche man has had his sentence for aggravated assault reimposed after repeatedly breaking the terms of his probation. Myles Dillon was originally given a suspended sentence following an incident at a Hulett motel in which he allegedly beat a victim to the point of severe trauma. 

On Aug. 8, 2021, outside a room in a Hulett motel, Dillon allegedly inflicted injuries to the victim which included severe trauma to the head, face and neck and a potential collapsed lung. The victim was eventually life flighted. 

