SUNDANCE (WNE) — A Belle Fourche man has had his sentence for aggravated assault reimposed after repeatedly breaking the terms of his probation. Myles Dillon was originally given a suspended sentence following an incident at a Hulett motel in which he allegedly beat a victim to the point of severe trauma.
On Aug. 8, 2021, outside a room in a Hulett motel, Dillon allegedly inflicted injuries to the victim which included severe trauma to the head, face and neck and a potential collapsed lung. The victim was eventually life flighted.
According to court reports, Dillon attacked the victim in several ways, including kicking him in the face with pointed-toe cowboy boots; kicking him around the head, neck and chest area; and striking him with a wooden chair.
Dillon pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated assault and battery and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
Judge Matthew F.G. Castano gave him a suspended sentence of between four and six years on the first count and 180 days on the second, to run concurrently, pending successful completion of a total of three and a half years of supervised probation. Dillon was also instructed to pay a total of $650 in fines. However, Dillon appeared again in court after being accused of breaking the terms of his probation.
The accusations included that he was terminated from residential addiction treatment due to “behavior issues and a lack of participation;” that he stole items from a vending machine; that he admitted to consuming alcohol, methamphetamine and marijuana multiple times; that he was terminated from therapy due to lack of attendance; that he failed to meet with his probation agent; and that he has failed to make any payments to the court.
Castano reimposed the original sentence.