CHEYENNE — Service dog handlers in Cheyenne say they feel unsafe in some local stores because of an apparent unwillingness to regulate the behavior of pet dogs.
These handlers, who use service dogs specifically trained to perform tasks related to disabilities, said in interviews with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that this alleged hesitance to remove a disruptive or threatening dog can be very detrimental to the wellbeing of both the service dog and its handler.
Cassandara Eden is legally blind and uses her 4-year-old yellow lab, Quasar, to navigate the world.
But since her move here from Washington state less than two months ago, she’s experienced “upwards of 20” instances where a dog that appears to be a pet has been aggressive toward her and Quasar inside a store.
“The store owners seem to think that they don’t have any protections under the law, which is not true,” Eden said. “And when I presented the problem to them, they said, ‘I’m sorry, there’s nothing we can do.’”
Eden and others said some store owners or employees may refuse to enforce a “no pet dogs” policy simply because they like dogs, or may fail to remove a misbehaving dog because they fear a lawsuit. Because of the repeated issues and feeling unsafe, Eden said she now has to “make some very harsh decisions” about where to physically go shopping with Quasar.
Often, she’ll send her children to the store or do curbside pickup.
“I should just feel free to go do my shopping without worrying about stuff like that,” Eden said.
In some cases, repeated run-ins with aggressive dogs or abuse from people may cause a dog to have to be “washed,” or removed from service.
Cheyenne resident Mistee Cherry said this was the case for her most recent service dog, a 150-pound Newfoundland named Winnifred that helped her stay safe in public when dealing with the effects of severe panic disorder.
Cherry currently doesn’t have a service dog, which means her ability to go out into the world and perform tasks for herself is sometimes limited.
It can cost thousands of dollars to train a service dog. Dogs that are adopted and already trained from organizations can cost tens of thousands of dollars.
Natasha Chilton, a Cheyenne resident and service dog handler, has had experiences similar to those of Eden and Cherry.
Chilton also trains service dogs for others.