CHEYENNE — Lawmakers face a heavy workload Monday when the 2022 budget session begins. Along with passing a budget, they must hammer out a redistricting plan and allocate $1 billion in federal stimulus money. It’s not likely to stop there, either, as a slew of bills continues to surface.
For the staff of the Legislative Service Office — the nonpartisan central office that works quietly behind the scenes to draft bills and answer lawmaker questions, among other things — the demands may be more exacting.
Demands on that office have reached new highs in recent years, leading to concerns about overworked staff and high turnover rates.
“This year might be more challenging than most,” LSO director Matt Obrecht said in a nod to the roughly quarter of the office that has either resigned or retired in the last year.
The Legislative Service Office works under the direction of the Management Council. With 41 full-time employees, it is one of the smallest legislative staffs in the country. Many are attorneys or have expertise in economics and information technology. LSO staff are responsible for keeping the body a well-oiled machine, from running Zoom during virtual meetings to forecasting Wyoming’s fiscal picture. Primarily, though, the mission of the LSO is “to help members of the Wyoming Legislature identify and articulate legislative issues, develop information related to those issues and help identify possible solutions,” according to its website.
The work the LSO performs is vital to the legislative body, said Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie.
“The value is — I can’t even calculate it,” Connolly said of the LSO’s work.
Much of that comes in the form of drafting bills. And that particular part of the LSO’s role has spiked in recent years. That’s especially true for budget sessions. The 2020 session, for example, saw a 23-year high with 599 bill draft requests, according to LSO data. As for general sessions, 2019 was a record high with 721 bill draft requests.
A lot of bill-drafting work happens on the front end of sessions, beginning as early as November when the LSO begins to track overtime hours. Once the session convenes, Obrecht said everyone zeroes in on the task at hand.
“During session, actually, in a lot of ways, it gets easier because it just becomes so all-consuming. You just kind of push most other aspects of your life aside. And it’s hard, especially hard with people with young families,” said Obrecht. Despite that, Obrecht thinks a lot of the LSO staff find it extremely rewarding to work closely with policy makers, he said. An employee survey found that 75% of employees were either satisfied or very satisfied with their job.
As to what has fueled the spike in bill draft requests, Obrecht wasn’t certain.
It is important to distinguish between bill draft requests and what ends up as actual legislation, Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, said.
“I’m not sure it’s quite as dramatic as folks talk about,” he said, though he “does not dispute the fact that the number of bills has gone up.”
Bills are sometimes filed for political reasons, Case said, and that may be contributing to the overall increase. Ahead of a legislative election, for example, Case said it won’t be unusual to see some lawmakers “posture a little bit when they file stuff at that time.”
“People think we can just ignore federal court rulings and the Federal Constitution and nullify a law,” Case said. “And that’s a big time waster.”
Regardless, Case said the budget and redistricting “will still get done.”
Connolly has another idea of why there’s been such an increase in bills.