CHEYENNE — The deaths of 17 more Wyoming residents have been linked to coronavirus, bringing the number of fatalities tied to the illness since it was first detected in Wyoming to 1,667.
The Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday that the deaths occurred in 11 counties in January and February.
The deaths included four Laramie County residents, two men and two women, and three Sheridan County residents, two men and one woman.
Two Fremont County residents, a man and a woman, were also reported to have died.
Other deaths included a Converse County man, a Goshen County man, a Natrona County man, a Park County man, a Platte County man, a Sublette County woman, a Uinta County woman and a Washakie County woman.
The announcement was made on the same day as department figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in the state declined by 635 on Tuesday to total 1,810.