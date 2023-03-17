image
Courtesy Photo | Joe Riis

Wildlife photojournalist Joe Riis set up motion-censored cameras to capture candid shots of pronghorn during migration. This herd of 400 pronghorn in the Grand Teton National Park pronghorn migration completes the longest land mammal migration in the U.S.

Toward the end of each hard winter, Wyoming Game and Fish Department gets the word out about dead animals: Mule deer falling over from starvation or pronghorn caught in fences or hit by vehicles.

Those announcements ask people to slow down on highways, stay off of closed winter ranges and not put out feed for deer and pronghorn no matter how hungry and skinny they look.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.

