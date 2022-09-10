09-10-22 OPINION shell bloggerweb.jpg
Buy Now

Carla Mowell works in her recording space at her home in Shell. She is the podcast host of Wyoming My 307, which explores the people, culture, wildlife, geology and history of Wyoming.

 Courtesy photo | Shayne Mazur

GREYBULL — Podcast host Carla Mowell first got into podcasting when “This American Life” started posting show episodes online in the mid-2000s.

"I had an office job, so when I was doing things that were more tedious I would put on an episode of ‘This American Life,’” she recalled.

Tags

Recommended for you