POWELL (WNE) — A man was in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Lovell early Sunday morning, police said.
The suspect — who has not yet been publicly identified — was taken into custody hours later off the Greybull highway, east of Cody.
According to Lovell Police Chief Dan Laffin, the shooting occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of Nevada Avenue.
“Multiple shots were fired,” Laffin said, “with several of them striking the victim at close range.”
While not releasing any details about the circumstances surrounding the attack, Laffin said “the suspect and victim were known to each other” and that there was “no threat to the citizens of Lovell or the surrounding communities.”
Lovell police arrived at the scene within minutes, he said, but the suspect had already fled. While multiple law enforcement agencies began looking for the suspect, an ambulance and medical personnel from North Big Horn Hospital arrived “and provided life saving medical care,” Laffin said.
After initially being treated at the Lovell hospital, the unidentified man was flown to a facility in Billings for additional treatment.
Laffin said it was his understanding that the man was “in critical but stable condition” on Sunday.
As for the assailant, Laffin said the man was “located and captured in Park County ... through exceptional communication and coordination” between his department and the Park County Sheriff’s Office, the Cody Police Department, the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Park County Sheriff Scott Steward said his office, Cody police and the highway patrol arrested the suspect off of U.S. Highway 14/16/20 in a joint operation, which took place around 6:45 a.m. Sunday.
Laffin said the suspect will face “multiple felony charges.”