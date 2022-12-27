GILLETTE (WNE) — Thursday afternoon, Campbell County Commissioners appointed a temporary replacement to serve House District 32.
The temporary term will expire Jan. 13 when Ken Clouston, who was elected to that House seat in the August Primary Election and ran unopposed in the General Election, will be officially sworn in.
Sam Clikeman was the lone candidate given to commissioners by the local Republican Party and was appointed Thursday.
An unusual timing issue would have left House District 32 without a representative for close to a month.
Rep. Timothy Hallinan resigned from House District 32 on Dec. 5. The Campbell County GOP put out a call for someone to fill the remainder of his term, which ends Jan. 2, 2023.
On Dec. 14, the local GOP had only received one name, which it put forward to the commissioners.