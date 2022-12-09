UW stock
Courtesy photo | Bud Denega

LARAMIE — As most students were wrapping up after classes Wednesday and preparing to head home, a group of more than 50 people lined up outside the University of Wyoming student union with flags, signs and clothing affirming the validity of LGBTQ people.

The group gathered around 3 p.m. and stood without speaking for about two hours as the temperature dropped and the sun began to set.

