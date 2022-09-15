CHEYENNE — The State Loan and Investment Board approved three charter school applications Wednesday afternoon, despite pushback.
Cheyenne Classical Academy in Cheyenne, Prairie View Community School in Chugwater and Wyoming Classical Academy in Mills are authorized for five years.
They can negotiate with the Office of State Lands and Investments and the Wyoming Department of Education for a contract.
All three are expected to open in fall of 2023.
SLIB members acted at the second such special meeting.
There was a “very complete and compelling discussion,” said Gov. Mark Gordon, the panel’s chairman.
Other members are outgoing Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, State Treasurer Curt Meier, State Auditor Kristi Racines and outgoing Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder.
Gordon directed the Office of State Lands and Investments to seek comments from school districts that will be impacted by the new charters.
The schools are in Laramie County School District 1, Platte County School District 1 and Natrona County School District 1.
Cheyenne has public charter PODER Academy.
Cheyenne Classical Academy was the only presentation now. The other two applicants previously spoke.
Nathan Winters, director of Family Policy Alliance of Wyoming, and Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, were CCA board members who made the case.
Olsen hoped SLIB members would see why Laramie County would benefit from the academy.
“Cheyenne Classical Academy supports our public schools. We will not disparage our partners who work to provide the greatest education we can for our children here in Wyoming,” he said. “The CCA board has nothing but good things to say about our traditional public schools and our partners.”
He hoped that when the school opens, “you will be hard pressed to find a single trustee of our local school board who is not as passionate about this school as we are.”
Olsen said the application package has letters of support from two LCSD1 trustees.
The school lacks a headmaster or facility. Winters said the school will use the Hillsdale College K-12 core knowledge curriculum. The Christian liberal arts school has been criticized.
Olsen said the local academy is unique. He said CCA will foster a school culture of moral virtue, decorum, respect, discipline and studiousness, and it will introduce pedagogy under the Socratic method. “Citizenry making” is what he called it.
The students “will be engaged to become productive, responsible citizens who enjoy lifelong learning and involvement in our community.”
Parents arguing for choice spoke in support of all three charter schools.