Clearmont Days Standalones 005.jpg
Buy Now

Clearmont Mayor Chris Schock, left, and House District 40 Represenative Barry Crago chat during the Clearmont Days celebration Saturday, June 18, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

BUFFALO — When Buffalo’s Clerk-Treasurer Julie Silbernagel first opened the application for water and sewer funding distributed by the state this past fall, she felt a little overwhelmed seeing the number of tabs she’d need to click through.

“I think my first reaction was just, how am I going to find the answer for every single one of these boxes?” she said.

Recommended for you